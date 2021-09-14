Bravo rates Rutherford in “top three” young talent

Veteran West Indies T20 specialist, Dwayne Bravo, has categorized his St. Kitts and Nevis Patriot teammate, Sherfane Rutherford, as among the best young talent in the region.

According to the all-rounder, “I personally believe he is up there with some of the best in the World and definitely in the Caribbean he is in the top three young talented batsmen.”

His comments came after much ridicule was dished out at the Cricket West Indies selection panel for omitting Rutherford who has scored three half centuries in nine innings during the ongoing Caribbean Premier League where he has aggregated 226 runs so far.