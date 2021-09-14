GCB rubbishes CWI selection process

The Guyana Cricket Board yesterday expressed its frustration with the Cricket West Indies selection process and questioned the competence of the selection panel.

“The executive and members of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) wish to once again express our extreme concern with the continuous omission of Guyanese players from representative teams of Cricket West Indies (CWI) as well as from the players’ retainer contracts of CWI,” the release stated.

It noted, “On May 17, 2021, the GCB had cause to issue a strongly-worded press release and also a letter to the CEO of CWI, Mr. Johnny Grave, detailing our concerns with the selection process. We requested that CWI furnish the GCB with the criteria used for the retainer contracts as well as the selection of our players to CWI representative teams.”