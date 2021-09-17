Dear Editor.

Kaieteur News of September14, 2021 screamed, “Fire Chief granted bail for removing firefighter’s name from promotion list.” Other media entities also carried similar stories. The article revealed that the Fire Chief was placed on $10,000 bail for a private charge brought against him for allegedly removing the name of a firefighter from the entity’s promotion list. Let me be pellucid I do not hold any brief for anyone in this instant matter. However, I have an abiding interest in law enforcement. Therefore, from time to time through the kind courtesy of the media I am allowed a bit of space to express my views on law enforcement issues. I wish to briefly deal with bail.

In Guyana bail is a vexed topic. Damned if bail is granted, damned if it is refused. During my training as a recruit in the Police Training School certain points to be considered before granting or refusing bail was inculcated in my mind. As an investigator, subordinate officer, station sergeant, prosecutor, sub divisional officer and commander I used them as my guiding principles in effectively administering bail. Here they are: (1) nature and gravity of the charge; (2) will the prisoner attend Court; (3) weight of evidence; (4) status of accused; (5) will the granting of bail defeat the end of justice.

In addition to the above, persons granting bail should be guided by the Constitution, their knowledge of the crime environment and their conscience. Wow! I think that this is a good time for me to bail out.

Sincerely,

Clinton Conway

Assistant Commissioner of Police

(Ret’d)