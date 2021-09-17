Dear Editor,

The Guyana Presbyterian Church condemns the reprehensible sexist attack on Priya Manickchand, Minister of Educa-tion by M.P. Sherod Duncan. We are utterly disgusted and anguished about this vile and disdainful behaviour which demonstrates Mr. Duncan’s gross contempt for women and his lack of decency, political maturity and self-respect, which are basic requirements for persons holding such public office. Our society needs to be cleansed of this scourge of indecency and abuse of women, showing resilience against the misogynistic culture of disrespect, vulgarity and intolerance. All acts of disrespect and degradation against women must be condemned, with our resolve to zero tolerance against all forms of abuse, including denigration of women.

The people of Guyana must reject the vulgarity which has become characteristic of politicians degrading our nation with the ugliness of indecency, lawlessness and divisiveness. We call on all Guyanese to chant down this babylonic behaviour and demand accountability. We must push for respectful dialogue across differences of opinion and politics, making every effort to meet each other with respect, and to carve out a transformative process towards mending the brokenness, bringing about healing and restoration of good order and wholesomeness in our society. May God bless us with a renewed spirit of courage, hope and compassionate love to get through the crisis of these times TOGETHER, rejecting wrongdoings and holding to what is good.

Sincerely,

Rev. Pat Sheerattan-Bisnauth

Minister, Guyana Presbyterian

Church

Chief Executive Officer, Caribbean

Family Planning Affiliation (CFPA)