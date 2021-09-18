Judge, Jury and Executioner

Our homes should be safe spaces. The walls should not only protect us from the weather or prying eyes, but from being harmed and killed by intruders. Unfortunately, in Guyana we are not only under the threat of thieves invading our homes and killing us, but the threat of death is also present from some law enforcement officers.

The events that leave a man dead under questionable circumstances should unsettle us. Believing that it will never be us or our kin will not eradicate the danger. Our silence will not result in an end to it. Our beliefs that we are safe will not protect us. Denying that the danger is real when groups organized by the government can kick down your door and murder you will not result in them being held accountable.