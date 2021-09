A couple died minutes apart on Thursday night at Hyde Park, Timehri, East Bank Demerara, where a woman succumbed after she accidentally fell into a septic tank and her husband met his end during a failed bid to rescue her.

Dead are Ramlall Dwarka, 51, a labourer and his wife, Camille Dwarka, called ‘Bucky’, 42.

The accident occurred around 9 pm in the backyard of the Hyde Park, Timehri house that they shared with other relatives.