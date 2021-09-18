SWAT unit misused in Dartmouth operation

According to spokesmen for two of Guyana’s major political parties, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) misused the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit in the recent operation that resulted in the killing of businessman Orin Boston during a raid of his home.

“SWAT is only used in situations where there is a heightened threat of violence… such as when you had the situation in Bath where police officers were being attack-ed… These arrests could have been done in the normal course by local detectives trained in these matters,” Alliance For Change (AFC) leader Khemraj Ramjattan told a press conference yesterday.

Ramjattan, who served as Minister of Public Security under the former APNU+AFC administration, also questioned claims that the top brass within the GPF had been unaware of the deployment of the SWAT team.