Dartmouth bridge cleared but protest for justice continues

Following protests over the police killing of businessman Orin Boston, the Dartmouth bridge was cleared on Friday, allowing for the resumption of traffic to Charity and nearby communities for a few hours before protestors once again blocked the main road.

Earlier in the day, Region Two Commander Denise Griffith told Stabroek News that she spoke to residents and asked them to co-operate with the police and to stop blocking the bridge and roadway. They agreed and with the deployment of a grader and a tractor provided by the Region Two administration the roadway was cleared.

The Dartmouth bridge was blocked to traffic on Wednesday after popular businessman Orin Boston was shot and killed by a member of a SWAT team that broke into his house. The killing resulted in residents protesting, blocking the bridge, and burning debris.