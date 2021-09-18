PNCR sets deadline for Congress

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) moved closer to identifying a date for its overdue Biennial Congress after the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) approved recommendations that it be held no later than December 13, 2021.

A statement read by Party Chairperson Volda Lawrence during a press conference yesterday suggested that early December is more likely since the preferred end of November date is likely to fall right around the time of the United States Thanksgiving weekend.

“The consideration for this period is linked to the Thanksgiving weekend in the USA which is a special occasion for our members living in the United States,” the statement noted before explaining that the 22nd Biennial Delegates’ Congress will be for delegates only, decentralised, and hybrid.