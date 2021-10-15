Harmon ‘actively considering running’ for PNCR leadership

Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon yesterday said that he is “actively considering running” for the People’s National Congress Reform’s (PNCR’s) leadership at its upcoming congress even as he confirmed that former general secretary of the party, Aubrey Norton, is no longer with his office as the Chief Executive Director.

Harmon was at the time responding to questions during his office’s virtual press conference. The party’s 22nd Biennial Congress is slated for later this month and Harmon was asked if a slate headed by him will be announced. He responded that once the date of the congress is decided, an announcement will be made. He later said that he is “actively considering running” for the leadership.