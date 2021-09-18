Corentyne man on attempted murder charge over burning of wife

Ganeshwar Sheocharran, the Corentyne hire car driver who allegedly set his wife on fire and then fled to the United States to escape justice, was remanded to prison on Fri-day after he was charged with attempted murder.

Sheocharran, 27, of Lot 16 Miss Phoebe, Port Mourant, Corentyne, appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse yesterday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court 7, where he was charged with the attempted murder of Sandrama Roma Raju, 29.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charge and was remanded to prison.

He will return to court on October, 6.