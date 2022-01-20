Dartmouth bridge cleared of debris

Members of the Joint Services yesterday morning cleared a Dartmouth bridge of debris following fiery protests on Tuesday over the manslaughter charge that was brought in the killing of villager Orin Boston by a policeman.
Boston was shot dead in his bed by a member of the SWAT unit on September 15 last year and it was only on Friday that a charge of manslaughter was brought. Residents of the Essequibo Coast Village have argued that the SWAT member, Sherwin Peters should have been charged with murder.