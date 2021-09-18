Video: Youth killed, another injured after police chase

A 26-year-old motorcyclist is now dead and a teen girl is hospitalised following an accident on Friday night along the Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) Public Road, where they were being pursued by the police.

Dead is Akeem Ming, of Lot 4505 Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown. The teen girl, who was the pillion rider on the bike, is currently hospitalised.

Police, in a statement yesterday, said Ming was proceeding along the public road on a motorcycle, CJ 1204, and he “accelerated” upon noticing the force vehicle.

As a result, police said, Ming lost control and crashed into a car, PLL 3026, and a truck, GYY 7016, which were parked along the road.

However, video footage seen by Stabroek News yesterday showed the police in a pick-up in close pursuit of the motorbike. In the video, it appears as though Ming was being chased by the force vehicle, which eventually forced him to crash into the parked vehicles.