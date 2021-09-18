Carmel Benjamin takes joy in clothing clients

Though she is not popular, those who know of Carmel Benjamin, have been won over by the impeccable clothing she turns out and have become repeat clients over the decade or so that she has been fully involved in fashion.

Growing up in Parika, East Bank Essequibo, Carmel was first exposed to fashion while attending Parika/Salem Primary School. Her mother, who was a seamstress, could always count on her help whenever she needed it. A cousin, who was also headmistress at Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary School when she was a girl, was also a seamstress. Her cousin, Carmel pointed out, lived a stone’s throw away and she would often visit her and help out however she could. In her early teens, she began assisting her cousin in sewing ties. Around the same time, she began sewing her own school uniforms after her mother cut the pattern. Since she always had materials at hand, her dolls never lacked the newest designer dresses.