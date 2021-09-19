Coming from Koriabo, a riverain Warrau community of no more than 200 people at the time “with very limited access to education” in the Mabaruma sub-region, Myra Pierre-Moore, 51, the Learning Resource Development Officer at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD) says that as a child she never dreamt she would become the educator and professional she is today.

“I think I have surpassed my dream,” Pierre-Moore told Stabroek Weekend in a recent interview.

Having earned herself a hinterland scholarship at 10 years old to attend Christ Church Secondary School in Georgetown, she said she knew she did not do her best as a student in the city because of cultural shock and the difficulty of adjusting to a new way of life.