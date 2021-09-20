GRA seeking proposals for new HQ at Pattensen

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday requested proposals for the design and supervision of the construction of a new headquarters building at Plantation Pattensen, Greater Georgetown.

Proposals have to be submitted no later than October 12, 2021 at 9 am, according to a notice in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek. A new HQ for the GRA has been floated for a number of years. The Camp Street building currently in use has experienced a range of problems and traffic congestion has become a major issue.

In 2015, the GRA received expressions of interest for the designing of a new headquarters at Liliendaal but the location was not identified.