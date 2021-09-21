Govt finally names members to natural resources transparency body

Weeks after Stabroek News had reported that the government had been delinquent in naming its members to the local extractive industries transparency body, the administration yesterday complied.

This newspaper had reported on August 29 that despite reminders, the Guyana Government was still to name its members to the Multi Stakeholders forum which manages the process.

Yesterday, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported that the second 12-member multi-stakeholder group (MSG) of the Guyana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GYEITI) was launched at the Main Street office of the Ministry of Natural Resources.

As an implementing Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) country, Guyana is preparing for its 3rd EITI validation process, scheduled to begin on October 1st of this year.

DPI said that the appointees from civil society are Nicholas Fredericks, Larry Carryl, Gomin Camacho and Vanda Radzik. The alternate appointees are Diane Khan, Mike McCormack, Kerry-Ann Cort-Kansinally and Sharmaine Rambajue.

The appointees from the industry are Jesus Bronchalo, Ryan Ramjit, Andron Alphonso, and Rafeek Khan. The alternate appointees are Joachim Vogt, Norman McLean and Avalon Jagnandan. A fourth alternate member is yet to be nominated.

The Government appointees, DPI said, are Sonya Roopnauth, Hema Khan, Vanelda Harris and Michael Monroe. The alternate members are Sean Johnson, Tarachand Balgobin, Martin Pertab and Sharook Hussain.

DPI said that Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, charged the newly appointed multi-stakeholder group to work in the interest of all Guyanese.

“As a government, we’re committed to ensuring there is transparency and accountability in all sectors, more so, the revenue earning sectors, which is referred to as the extractive sectors, oil and gas, mining, forestry, fisheries.

“And I want to say too that every single member of the MSG and the Secretariat is important to this process. There is no one that is less important than the other one, whether you’re from civil society, industry or government. We are all in this together as a team, and we hope that we can work together.”

Bharrat said Guyana is quickly approaching the deadline for the submission of the third EITI report – December 31, 2021. The minister noted that an extension was granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and urged the members of the MSG to make themselves available when called upon.