Police SOPs to be reviewed -Benn says during visit to Orin Boston’s family

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn has promised the family of Essequibo businessman, Orin Boston that all efforts will be made to ensure his death is “thoroughly” investigated and he also said there will be a review of the Guyana Police Force’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

“Minister Benn assured the family and relatives of Mr. Boston that all efforts will be made to ensure this tragedy is thoroughly investigated,” the police said in a statement last night.

Benn gave the assurance yesterday during a visit to the family’s Dartmouth home. He was accompanied by a team of senior officials from Region Two.