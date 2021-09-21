International community must not be distracted from attaining SDGs – President

According to President Irfaan Ali it is imperative that the international community not be distracted from achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of Agenda 2030 even as it copes with the COVID-19 recovery.

“Even prior to the pandemic, progress on the 2030 agenda was slothful and lagging. The pandemic has only compounded this reality reversing many development gains and has threatened the attainment of the SDGs”, he explained in a pre-recorded video statement to the Sustainable Development Movement during the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

President Ali and a team of Government officials are in New York for this week’s 76th Session of the UNGA.