Elderly West Coast Berbice man drops dead on roadway

Police are investigating the death of an elderly West Coast Berbice resident who allegedly dropped dead on the roadway while on his way home yesterday afternoon.

The dead man has been identified as 67-year-old Ramchand Rampersaud of Britannica, West Coast Berbice.

According to a police report, ranks at Regional Division 5 received an anonymous call about 2:45 pm informing them that “a man had fallen down [dead] on the road.” However, when ranks arrived at the scene, the body had already been picked up and taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital.