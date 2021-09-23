GAWU says has won poll at Guyana Gold Board

Workers of the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) will now be represented by the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) following a poll between the Union and the General Workers Union (GWU) yesterday.

Results from polling stations set up at the GGB offices in Georgetown, Port Kaituma and Bartica saw GAWU securing the most votes among the two unions, GAWU said in a release.

The release said that GAWU was approached by the workers of the GGB after they felt the representation from the GWU was lacking. Workers subsequently completed GAWU application forms and the Union submitted its application to the Trade Union Recognition and Certification Board (TURCB). Following the TURCB’s consideration of the GAWU application, a poll was ordered to determine which Union enjoyed the majority support of the workers.