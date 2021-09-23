I join with those who demand a transparent investigation

Dear Editor,

I join with all those who have gone before me to express sympathy with the widow and offspring of the late Mr. Orin Boston, age 29, described as a businessman of Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast. I also join with those like Khemraj Ramjattan, former Coalition Minister, Roy Brummell, creative writer, and others who have demanded a transparent and effective investigation of the crime that has put an end to the young man’s life.

The AFC leader’s remarks and those of the family’s lawyer, Mr. Hughes, are instructive and leave little room for doubt. Mr. Ramjattan had held the police portfolio and knows what he is talking about. For my part, I ask readers not to forget that, without investigation, something called “the police” had assured the public that Mr. Boston had been in a confrontation with the offending intruder. It was left to the widow, in her sorrow, to point out that her husband had been shot in his bed. It is interesting that up to the seventh day after the kick-down-the-door shooting by the police, the only new information given to the public is that the fatal incident included an “alleged” confrontation. The political executive responsible for how state power is used has been reported as saying only that the investigation of the incident must be thorough.

Let us make sure, in the interest of justice, that this incident, unlike some well-known incidents of the past, still unfinished, is not considered without reference to the relevant issue of redress or compensation.

Sincerely,

Eusi Kwayana