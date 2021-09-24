In Amerindian Heritage Month…..Sonia Noel Foundation stages creative tie dye instructions for Fairview women

Against the backdrop of a relatively low key national commemoration programme to mark Amerindian Heritage Month the privately run Sonia Noel Foundation collaborated with the young people in the Fairview Village located at Kurupukari on the Essequibo river, its titled lands located within the area housing the Iwokrama Rainforsst. It was, Sonia told Stabroek Business, an event that targeted mostly the young people of the Village and the Workshop staged by the Foundation to introduced participants to tie die techniques that seek to re-fashion already used clothing in order to provide the wearer with a new look. The idea behind the concept the Fashion Designer told Stabroek is to open up options for used clothing which the owners feel are ready for discarding.