We express our appreciation to the President and Minister of Education

Dear Editor,

On September 23 last, eligible students of SVN received the government cash grants which President Irfaan Ali had previously announced would be extended to private schools as well. On behalf of its students and their parents, SVN wishes to thank President Ali and the Government of Guyana for this kind gesture.

At the same time, we take the opportunity to express our appreciation to the Minister of Education, Ms. Priya Manikchand for the energy and enthusiasm with which she has revitalised the education department. We are grateful for the support we have received over the years from other officials of the department, particularly Ms. Saudia Kadir of the Exam Division and Ms. Doodmattie Singh, Private Schools Coordinator.

Sincerely,

Swami Aksharananda

Saraswati Vidya Niketan