North West Secondary School devastated by fire

PhotosNorth West Secondary School devastated by fireBy Stabroek News September 25, 2021 The North West Secondary School in Mabaruma, Region One ablaze last night. According to reports, the fire started just around 10 pm. Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley told this newspaper at around 11:15 pm that the fire had already devoured the main building and that volunteer firemen were on the scene in an attempt to save neighbouring structures. The origin of the fire is thus far unknown. (Photo courtesy Brentnol Ashley)Comments
