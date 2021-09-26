The right time to exercise

On Wednesday, I was at the barbershop and my barber and his peers had a debate on what is the best time to work out. Naturally, they asked my opinion and I stated that I prefer to workout in the mornings since it better fits my schedule. However, most of them stated that they would much rather workout after work in the evenings.

In my opinion, waking up refreshed after a night’s rest and heading to the gym is better, rather than after a hard day’s work. But what does science say? I did some research and the following is what I came up with:

Increased vigilance

An early workout may be more in tune with your body’s hormonal shifts. The hormone cortisol keeps you awake and alert. It’s known as the stress hormone, but it only causes issues when there’s too much of it or not enough of it.

Cortisol levels rise in the morning and fall in the evening. Around 8 am is when it hits its peak.

Your body may be more ready to exercise at this time if you have a good circadian rhythm.

Increase in overall energy

Regular exercise might help you feel more energized and less tired. Oxygen and nutrients move to your heart and lungs as you exercise. Your cardiovascular system, endurance, and overall stamina will all benefit from this. You may feel more invigorated throughout the day if you exercise early.

Improved concentration

Physical activity, regardless of when it is done, enhances focus and concentration. A morning workout, on the other hand, can be just what you need if you’re having difficulties concentrating during the day. Morning exercise enhances attention, visual learning, and decision-making, according to a 2019 study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Participants in the study conducted a series of eight-hour days of prolonged sitting with and without a 30-minute morning treadmill walk. They also took three-minute walking breaks every 30 minutes on some days.

Morning exercise was linked to improved cognition throughout the day, particularly when combined with regular breaks.

Improved mood

Physical activity is an all-natural stress reliever. Endorphins, the “feel-good” neurotransmitters responsible for the runner’s high, are produced in greater quantities during exercise. It also serves as a diversion from worrying thoughts.

Morning exercise is a fantastic way to start the day off right. You’ll also have a sense of accomplishment, which will give you a positive outlook for the rest of the day.

Encourage weight loss

According to a tiny 2015 study published in EBioMedicine, early workouts may be the greatest for losing weight.

Ten young men participated in the study and exercised separately in the morning, afternoon, and nighttime. The researchers discovered that when participants exercised first thing in the morning before breakfast, they burned the most fat over the course of 24 hours.

In general, however, it doesn’t really matter when you exercise. What matters is being able to stick to an exercise habit in the long run. Someone who does some light exercise three times a week, but sticks to a routine for 30 years, will see more benefits than someone who exercises six times a week for six months and drops out for another 12 months.

If exercising in the morning is not your thing, don’t hesitate to schedule your training session whenever you prefer.