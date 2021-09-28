Traumatised Corentyne couple say robber tried to cut man’s throat 

A Warren Village, Corentyne couple is now traumatised after two bandits invaded their premises on Sunday evening.

Liloutie Baker, also known as ‘Kamo,’ 68, told Stabroek News that one of the men ended up in a struggle with her husband, Franklyn Baker, also known as ‘Frankie,’ 58, and attempted to cut his throat with a cutlass.

Both bandits, were masked and also wore hoodies. While one was wielding a cutlass, the other had a gun.

Liloutie said the attack occurred after Franklyn, a ranger, decided that he would head out to check on a watchman around 7 pm.