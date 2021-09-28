Women charged with assaulting, wounding each other

Two women were yesterday granted their release on bail after being charged with assaulting and wounding each other.

The women, Lovern Roach, 39, a vendor of Friendship Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara, and Maria Kanhai, 20, a sales representative of Leopold Street, Georgetown, were taken before Georgetown Magistrate Dylon Bess to answer to their respective charges.

Roach was charged with unlawfully assaulting both Kanhai and Talita Charles on July 23, at Water Street, Georgetown. She denied the charges.