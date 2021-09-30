Infectious Disease hospital has 57 doctors, staffing adequate – Anthony

As questions continue to be raised about the level of care being administered to patients at the Infectious Disease Hospital at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony is maintaining that the facility is equipped with all it needs including the necessary staff.

The Liliendaal facility is where very ill COVID-19 patients are treated.

The minister was speaking during his daily COVID-19 update where he iterated that there is an adequate complement of staff at the facility. Stabroek News enquired whether the staffers at the facility had been required to work overtime. Anthony responded that there are currently around 101 nurses at the facility along with some 57 doctors.