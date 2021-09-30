Jamaican awarded $3.1m in damages over unlawful detention by police -Judge says state must do better in relation to incarceration of persons

Jamaican national, Sandra Russell, has been awarded damages in the sum of $3.1 million dollars against the State for unlawfully detaining and breaching her constitutional rights after she was kept at the East La Penitence Police Station for almost eight months without charge after serving a sentence for narcotic possession.

In a ruling yesterday morning, acting Chief Justice Roxane George who presided over the matter, said the Court found that the woman had been unlawfully detained and deprived of her right to freedom of movement.

In the circumstances, the Judge said that Russell would be granted the declarations sought; while noting that an award of damages was necessary, though not in the amount she was seeking.