Chinese company to build new St Rose’s school for $515m

Contracts were on Tuesday signed for the construction of the St Rose’s High School in Georgetown and the Yarrowkabra Secondary School on the Soes-dyke-Linden Highway.

According to a release from the Ministry of Education, both projects went through the tendering process and the contract to construct the St. Rose’s High School was awarded to Shandong Dejian International of China. The project is scheduled to last 19 months with a defects liability period of one year. The school will be constructed at a cost of $515M. The release said that it will have a three-storey building, separate sanitary block, modern classrooms, a canteen block, modern data facilities, laboratories and a lift. It will have the capacity to accommodate 350 to 400 students.