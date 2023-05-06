Equity will be used to ensure there is equality in all aspects of education delivery

Dear Editor,

I refer to the letter “Disparities in cost for rebuilding schools” written by Mr. Jamil Changlee on 3rd May 2023. I wish to point out the following to Mr. Changlee: The St. Rose’s High School is an extension while the Christ Church Secondary School is the construction of an entire school. The St. Rose’s High School is a two-storied building, on the other hand, the Christ Church Secondary School is three-storey. The cost of Christ Church Secondary caters for all the amenities for a modern secondary school: labs, washroom, furniture, lab equipment, student furniture, etc. for more than 600 students. Additionally, concrete foundation piles will be used for the Christ Church Secondary while wooden foundation piles were utilized for the St. Rose’s High School. This choice for Christ Church was made after geotechnical investigations were conducted.

The cost for the St. Rose’s High School was determined in 2018. The cost of the Christ Church Secondary was determined in 2023. It must be recalled that the St. Rose’s construction contract was passed in August 2018 and works were expected to be completed in 18 months. Little or no work was completed up to August 2020 although more than $60 million was expended on the project by the previous government. In November 2020, acting on the advice of the Auditor General, the current government terminated the contract. Further, it must be understood that there is a physical infrastructure named St. Rose’s High School currently in existence. The construction being undertaken is an extension of that physical infrastructure. On the contrary, there is no physical infrastructure named Christ Church Secondary. It was burnt down. The students are housed at the Cyril Potter College of Education in Turkeyen; hence, the disparity in costs.

It is frightening to think that Mr. Changlee would suggest that the best students should get the best facilities because “they have the reputation of making the most of the opportunity”. No education system allows for such a practice. No individual should think this way. It is not the case in Guyana. I am not sure what Mr. Changlee means by ‘best students’ but I proffer the fact that the best secondary school facility in this country is the Westminster Secondary School followed by the Good Hope Secondary School. The government has mandated the Ministry of Education to ensure that there is equality in all aspects of education delivery; and that equity should be used to ensure that there is equality. Finally, I would advise Mr. Changlee to have an exchange with the teachers at both schools in terms of their current facilities before any categorization is made of wasting not and wanting not.

Sincerely,

Saddam Hussain

Chief Education Officer