What steps will the families take to heal and move forward?

Dear Editor,

It must have been a relief for many, the PME result, which confirmed what the female in the fatal hotel tryst said – the male did not die by foul means. While the cause of death is known and the deceased has gone to rest, (may he rest peacefully), what is not known is the steps the families will take in healing and moving forward. This is a delicate situation and there is no quick fix. Life will never be the same. But time is a great healer, and time is what the families need – to forgive, to heal, to move on. May they find the peace which might elude them now.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed