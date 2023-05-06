James Bond’s return to active politics

Dear Editor,

A few days ago I came across a YouTube video of an interview on April 26, 2023 with Attorney-at-Law and PNC member James Bond on the Gildarie-Freddie Kissoon show. In the interview Mr. Bond disclosed that he is in the second year of a seven-year hiatus from active politics. Also, he offered his views on what he considered as serious missteps of his party and indicated that his aim is to return to active politics as a national leader at the end of the hiatus. According to him, the hiatus is to allow him to be better prepared to be an effective political leader. His preparation involves being coached by knowledgeable and experienced individuals, as well as visiting each of the ten regions countrywide to listen and interact with citizens in every community, irrespective whether it is a PNC or a PPP stronghold. Attorney Bond offered no explanation for the timing of his hiatus.

However, one could surmise that he anticipates President Ali is likely to have a second term in office. By the end of that second term disenchantment with the PPP may creep in especially if many of the mega projects now underway do not bear the expected results. The electorate may then be looking for a change in governing party. On the other hand, the current group of PNC leaders may be seen as losers who are stuck in the past. The party supporters may be willing to embrace change. Mr. Bond may be counting on the above scenarios to unfold, giving him the chance of being leader of the PNC and president of Guyana in 2030. In publicly identifying some of his perceived missteps of the PNC, Mr. Bond seems to be signaling the likely themes of his future campaign.

While he expressed respect for both Messrs. Norton and Granger, the current and the previous leaders respectively of the party, he did not shy away from identifying areas where he disagreed with the party’s leadership. In his view, his party leaders should emulate Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo’s strategy in the way he (Mr. Jagdeo) reestablished the PPP support after that party lost the 2015 elections. He opined that Mr. Jagdeo is the hardest working party leader who, after the PPP lost the 2015 elections, spent time visiting and dialoguing with citizens in all communities throughout the country and thus was able to return the PPP to government. The PNC should do likewise, especially taking the party to PPP strongholds. Another area where his view differs from that of his party is in relation to Afro-Guyanese who join the PPP and who are then called “house-slaves” and/or “soup-drinkers”.

He believes his party leaders should engage in discussions with such individuals to find out the reason for them joining the PPP rather than labeling them with such derogatory terms. On this point, some may argue that James Bond is naive in his thinking that it is all about personal reward. While some individuals may indeed be attracted by personal gain, I believe many of these individuals put service to the country ahead of personal reward and move to where they feel they can make a positive contribution. If nothing else, Mr. Bond’s suggestion if implemented, could help to restore civility to Guyanese political discourse. Regarding the racist remarks that were made by two individuals, one of whom he named, at the meeting in Buxton where Mr. Norton was present, Mr. Bond was very critical and expressed the view that Norton should have taken a strong stand in support of the Indo-Guyanese members of his party.

He mentioned that he was the person who brought Ms. Geeta Chandon, a person he considers a sister, into the PNC and he denounced the two speakers for their racist statements. It is said that old ways die hard. Mr. Bond is likely to face many opponents and challenges when he returns to active politics. However, his party has been stuck in the past for too long and he seems committed to change its fortune if given a chance as leader.

Sincerely,

Harry Hergash