Massy launches $138m mini store at Vreed-en-Hoop

West Demerara residents now have the convenience of shopping at one of Massy Stores Guyana’s four retail outlets, with the Trinidadian company launching at South New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Bank Demerara, on Tuesday afternoon.

The store which is the 2nd of its mini format was said to be an investment of $138 million with its retail space covering more than 4,700 sq. ft. Like its other retail stores, their Vreed-en-Hoop location has been designed to cater for the hectic and fast-paced lifestyles of their customers. A press release stated that the mini store is expected to provide employment for 12 persons with possible increases as the business grows.

Manager of Vreed-en-Hoop’s Massy Stores Mini, Shivdatt Tiwari listed the store’s offerings including prepared meals, fresh produce, chilled and frozen products, meats & seafoods, alcohol and general merchandise as well as over-the-counter drugs. The store will also be offering the MoneyGram and SurePay services.