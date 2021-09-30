Guyana News

Massy launches $138m mini store at Vreed-en-Hoop

Massy Vreed en Hoop B.tif
West Demerara residents now have the convenience of shopping at one of Massy Stores Guyana’s four retail outlets, with the Trinidadian company launching at South New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Bank Demerara, on Tuesday afternoon.

The store which is the 2nd of its mini format was said to be an investment of  $138 million with its retail space covering more than 4,700 sq. ft. Like its other retail stores, their Vreed-en-Hoop location has been designed to cater for the hectic and fast-paced lifestyles of their customers. A press release stated that the mini store is expected to provide employment for 12 persons with possible increases as the business grows.

Manager of Vreed-en-Hoop’s Massy Stores Mini, Shivdatt Tiwari listed the store’s offerings including prepared meals, fresh produce, chilled and frozen products, meats & seafoods, alcohol and general merchandise as well as over-the-counter drugs. The store will also be offering the MoneyGram and SurePay services.