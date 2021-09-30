Stacey shows us the Guyana that stands mute

Dear Editor,

In Guyana, race and politics fill the national ‘screen’ to an inordinate degree. People discuss and debate these topics day and night, 24/7. This toxic, divisive brew is consumed to the point of neurosis. In the developed world, where academia, industry, manufacturing, the arts and the service sector are very advanced, politics and even governance are more in the background – except, of course, during election time. To state what should be obvious, there is more to Guyana – much more – than just politics; and that is where Stacey Dos Santos Rahaman (Stacey) comes in.

I had stayed away from Facebook for many years. I gave in about two years ago and I am glad I did because, apart for being a great connector, it is a source of information and entertainment. It sometimes gets a bad rap but, really, it just depends how it is used. Anyway, through Facebook I became aware of “Visit Guyana” and the incredible work that Stacey does in highlighting the many wonderful aspects of Guyana’s cuisine, hotels and the beautiful places that one can visit. I thought I knew Guyana fairly well, but Stacey took me to places (virtually) that I was not aware of. She goes to every nook and cranny of our country and tells us about it – always enthusiastically and with a smile. While so many expend energy going at each other, Stacey cheerfully shows us what a beautiful country Guyana is; the real Guyana, beyond politics – the Guyana that stands mute. That Stacey does what she does during a raging pandemic makes her a hero. In my book, she is a patriot of the highest order and deserves appreciation and recognition.

Stacey’s husband Chris Rahaman is also involved in “Visit Guyana”. I think he will understand that my letter focuses on Stacey because she is the face of “Visit Guyana” and appears in so many of its photos and videos.

Sincerely,

Sieyf Shahabuddeen