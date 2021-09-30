UG has no taxi service and does not have anything to do with this billboard

Dear Editor,

The Administration of the University of Guyana has taken note of a letter published in the Wednesday, September 29th, 2021, edition of some sections of the press under the caption; “There are some glaring grammatical errors committed by prominent Government Organisations”. From the onset, the University wishes to state clearly that the headline and contents being attributed to UG are not factual and unfortunate. In this regard, we wish to point out that 1. UG has no taxi service and 2. UG did not authorize or erect or have anything to do with the said billboard.

So, while the letter writer is grammatically correct, he is factually incorrect in his attribution. We therefore, urge persons to be careful about indiscriminately enjoining the institution in a manner which intentionally brings its good name into disrepute since they could be legally enjoined in defamation or libel action along with those who publish and disseminate these. We also again entreat our colleagues in the media to exercise more judicious application of good journalistic practices before they publish and give such problematic items prominence in the press.

The University is therefore seeking that this disclaimer be given equal prominence and wide dissemination as the offending letter. We look forward to continued good and respectful relations and engagement with our valued stakeholders and continue to urge everyone to stay safe.

Sincerely,

Krest Cummings

Public Relations Officer

University of Guyana