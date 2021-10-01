Guyana targeted for ‘Nestlé Needs Youth’ skills enhancement initiative

In what a report says is “an aggressive push to up-skill youths” the multinational food and beverage giant, Nestlé Limited, is again pressing its ‘Nestlé Needs Youth’ initiative into service in pursuit of what it says targets more than 10 million youths globally, including the Caribbean, for access to economic opportunities by 2030.

The report names Guyana as being among the countries in the Caribbean that will benefit from the initiative which it says “seeks to equip young people with the skills they need to prepare for the future of work and entrepreneurship.”

Created in 2017 and expanded in 2019, the programme, the report says, “seeks to equip young people with the skills they need to prepare for the future of work and entrepreneurship.”