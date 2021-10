Three more unvaccinated persons pass away

The Ministry of Health yesterday said that as of October 02, 2021, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 799.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health yesterday reported 186 new cases of COVID-19. Thirty-one persons are in the Intensive Care Unit.