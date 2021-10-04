Woman shot by Region Nine REO no longer aiding police probe

Twenty-five-year-old Gladys Benedict who was shot in her abdomen by Regional Executive of Officer (REO) of Region Nine, Karl Singh has indicated to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) that she will not be assisting them with further investigations.

This is according to the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The DPP said that while they had the case file under review, the GPF had informed them of Benedict’s wish not to proceed with further investigations.

Calls to Region Nine Commander Raphael Rose went unanswered.