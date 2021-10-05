Distribution of pension books, one-off COVID-relief grant begins

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MoHSSS) yesterday began the distribution of 2022 pension booklets and a one-off $25,000 COVID cash grant to pensioners who showed up in the hundreds at various sites, some of which appeared to be overwhelmed.

Some pensioners had lined up from as early as 3 am to await the distribution, which began yesterday in regions One, Four, Seven and Nine.

Some of the pensioners who were at the East La Penitence Post Office, which is one of the distribution sites, told this newspaper that they had been gathered since the wee hours of the morning as they knew there would be a crowd. The crowds grew continuously throughout the day and ministry officers were forced to close the gate at different sites to service only the persons who had been waiting.