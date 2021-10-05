Interest of citizenry should top considerations for decisions on Guyana’s energy future

While agreeing that Guyana needs an energy mix that is environmentally responsible and cost efficient to fix its nearly 50-year-old power generation problems, a Moray House Trust panel on Saturday said that the interests of citizens must be put above all other factors by policymakers.

Given that “every single citizen will incur the same level of debt,” moderator Isabelle de Caires said that before entangling the country in billions of dollars in debt commitments, policymakers need to answer vital questions of “What will it cost? Who will benefit? What experience are we drawing on? How long will it last? And what is the wider context?”

“To fully address this topic, we need to canvass opinions from economists, planners, social scientists and so forth,” she added.