Amerindian Affairs Permanent Secretary arrested in bribery probe

Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Sharon Hicks was yesterday afternoon arrested by police after she was allegedly caught in a sting operation accepting a bribe from a contractor, who provides security services to the ministry.

Hicks after being questioned was placed on “substantial bail”, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum said today as he confirmed the investigation.

According to Blanhum, the sting operation was organised after they received reports of the PS demanding cash from the contractor in exchange for services at the Ministry.

The Crime Chief added that after Hicks was caught in the operation she was told of the offence and taken into custody.

In the operation, Police used marked bills which were handed over to her by the contractor. Those bills were found in her possession.

After being questioned she was released on bail and was asked to report to the CID, Headquarters as investigations continue.

Just a year ago, Hicks was appointed to the post of PS in the Ministry.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accountancy from the University and a Certificate in Developmental Psychology. Hicks previously held the position of Management Development Officer at the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.