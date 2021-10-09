Amerindian Affairs Permanent Secretary sent on leave pending police probe -accused of demanding bribe from contractor

Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs Sharon Hicks was on Thursday afternoon arrested by police after she was allegedly caught in a sting operation accepting a bribe from a contractor, who provides security services to the ministry.

Hours after news broke of the arrest, the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs last night announced that Hicks was sent on administrative leave.

In a statement, the Ministry said Hicks would be on leave pending the outcome of the police investigation.