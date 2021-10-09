Guyana News

Amerindian Affairs Permanent Secretary sent on leave pending police probe

-accused of demanding bribe from contractor

Sharon Hicks
Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs Sharon Hicks was on Thursday afternoon arrested by police after she was allegedly caught in a sting operation accepting a bribe from a contractor, who provides security services to the ministry.

Hours after news broke of the arrest, the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs last night announced that Hicks was sent on administrative leave.

In a statement, the Ministry said Hicks would be on leave pending the outcome of the police investigation.