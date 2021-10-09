Guyana News

Guyana receives 100,000 more Pfizer doses

From left are PAHO/WHO Representative to Guyana Dr. Luis Codina, US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony and UNICEF Deputy Representative to Guyana and Suriname Irfan Akhtar, who were all present as more Pfizer vaccines arrived yesterday at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (Ministry of Health photo)
From left are PAHO/WHO Representative to Guyana Dr. Luis Codina, US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony and UNICEF Deputy Representative to Guyana and Suriname Irfan Akhtar, who were all present as more Pfizer vaccines arrived yesterday at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (Ministry of Health photo)
By

Guyana on Friday received 100,620 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that are intended for inoculation of pregnant women and lactating mothers.

The doses, which came as a donation from the United States through the COVAX facility, were received by the Minister of Health and the United States Ambassador, among other officials, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport,.

At a press conference held at the airport following the arrival, US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch stated that the donation adds to the others that have already been provided to Guyana through the facility. At this stage, she noted, the United States has donated over 260,000 doses so far.