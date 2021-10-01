Nearly 10,000 persons vaccinated on Wednesday

Guyana is expected to receive some 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine through the COVAX facility while nearly 10,000 persons were vaccinated on Wednesday.

This was disclosed by the Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony yesterday during his daily COVID-19 update where he stated that the vaccines are expected to be here in the new week. Guyana had previously received a number of AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility.

“We are expected to get a number of vaccines, 100,000 doses of the vaccines through COVAX on the fourth of October and it’s the first time we’ll be receiving Pfizer vaccines from COVAX,” Anthony noted. Guyana received a total of 146,250 Pfizer shots previously as a donation from the United States government and those are being used here to inoculate adolescents.