Kaieteur News appeals for time to pay damages awarded to Brassington

Following the move by former Executive Director of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) Winston Brassington to garnish sums in a bid to recover the almost $40 million in damages he has won in judgments against the Kaieteur News (KN), the newspaper company is appealing for time to pay.

Citing financial constraints primarily caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, owner of the newspaper Glenn Lall, through his attorney Christopher Ram, has been making fervent pleas for a chance to pay the outstanding balance of some $18 million in installments.

When the matter came up for hearing yesterday afternoon before Justice Nareshwar Harnanan, Ram renewed his client’s pleas for Brassington, who has already been paid some $20 million, to allow him time to pay the little more than $18 million remaining.