Kaieteur News appeals for time to pay damages awarded to Brassington

-judge to rule next month

Winston Brassington
Following the move by former Executive Director of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) Winston Brassington to garnish sums in a bid to recover the almost $40 million in damages he has won in judgments against the Kaieteur News (KN), the newspaper company is appealing for time to pay.

Citing financial constraints primarily caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, owner of the newspaper Glenn Lall, through his attorney Christopher Ram, has been making fervent pleas for a chance to pay the outstanding balance of some $18 million in installments.

When the matter came up for hearing yesterday afternoon before Justice Nareshwar Harnanan, Ram renewed his client’s pleas for Brassington, who has already been paid some $20 million, to allow him time to pay the little more than $18 million remaining.