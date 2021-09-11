Brassington garnishes defamation damages from KN account

To enforce the $10 million judgment he has won against the Kaieteur News (KN), former Executive Director of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited, (NICIL) Winston Brassington has moved to garnish sums from a bank account belonging to the newspaper company.

Through his attorney, Timothy Jonas, Brassington has also moved to the High Court to appoint a receiver to recover from the income and/or capital assets of the newspaper in order to satisfy the judgement he was awarded.

The $10 million award was made by a judge back in February and is one of several won by Brassington against KN over the last year.