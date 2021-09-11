UG launches Sustainable Tourism Management Degree programme

The University of Guyana (UG) has announced the launch of a new Bachelor of Sciences in Sustainable Tourism Management programme.

In a statement, UG explained that the programme is intended to replace the Bachelor of Arts in Tourism and the Associate of Arts in Tourism Studies programmes.

Classes for the new programme are scheduled to commence virtually next month. It comprises 126 credits to be completed over four years (eight semesters), and lectures will be conducted both virtually and face-to-face.