Ali assures he will meet broadcasters

President Irfaan Ali has assured that he will deliver on his promise and soon engage broadcasters on their request for “relief” in broadcast licence fees due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July, a newly formed group, the Guyana United Broadcasters (GUB) had said broadcasters are seeking the engage the Government for “relief” in broadcast licence fees.

The GUB had made the disclosure days after the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) published a list which identified 26 broadcasters who it said had failed to pay their licence fees.